Vehicular movement along the Anbukhaireni section of Prithvi Highway has been disrupted as the road collapsed following a heavy rain since last night. Almost 20 metres road near Sankhar in the highway has collapsed obstructing the two-way traffic, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tanahun Yubraj Khadka said traffic resumption is not likely very soon until a bailey bridge is fixed adding that the surface of the road is dampened from its bottom, making it difficult for prompt repair.

According to DSP Khadka, the vehicles have been diverted to their previous routes as immediate maintenance of the road there was not possible.

Source: National News Agency Nepal