Vehicular movement was completely closed from 7.00 pm to 5.00 pm since last Friday after the road near power house at Anbukhaireni Rural Municipality-4 was washed away due to heavy rain.

Two-way traffic along the road section has been opened since Sunday. The District Administration Office, Tanahun had banned operation of vehicles during the stated time on Friday and Saturday considering increased risk of travel at night.

Assistant Chief District Officer Kashiram Gaire shared that the operation of light and heavy vehicles was allowed since Sunday evening after maintenance of damaged road section.

The Road Division Office, Damauli had cut down a wall nearby the collapsed section of the road. Until complete road maintenance, only one-way vehicular operation has been allowed along the damaged road section.

However, vehicular movement would remain closed on Yampafant and Ghansikuwa road stretches from 11.00 pm to 4.00 am for the construction of Muglin-Pokhara road section as per the previous notice. ---

SOURCE:NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS