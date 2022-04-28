General

Bagmati Province government has suspended Vice-Chancellor of Madan Bhandari Academy of Health Sciences, Prof Dr Bishwo Raj Joshi.

Secretary at the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, Yam Lal Bhusal, said that Joshi was suspended to carry out investigation on allegations of not fulfilling his official duties.

It is said that Joshi was suspended for the investigation after one-fourth members of the Academy submitted a written application against Joshi.

With the commencement of the investigation as per the Madan Bhandari Academy of Health Sciences Act-2076, Joshi was suspended automatically, shared Bhusal. Joshi was appointed to the post of Vice-Chancellor of the Academy on July 31, 2020 for four-year term.

Source: National News Agency Nepal