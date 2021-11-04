Key Issues

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun has said that promotion and practical use of Nepal Sambat was required for Nepal’s uniqueness and identity.

In a message today on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1142, Vice President Pun has expressed the confidence this day would inspire all for the promotion and practical use of Nepal Sambat.

In his message, the Vice President has expressed tribute to propounder of Nepal Sambat and national luminary Shankhadhar Shakhwa for his contribution to progressive social transformation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal