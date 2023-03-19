Key Issues

Vice President-elect Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav's inauguration is set on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony before President Ramchandra Paudel is scheduled for 10 am at the President House, Sheetal Niwas on March 20.

Yadav was elected the Vice President on March 17. He garnered 30 thousand 328 vote-weightage. The outgoing Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun's office term expired on March 18.

The Election Commission is submitting a report on the election of the Vice President along with the election results to President Paudel this afternoon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal