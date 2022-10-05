General

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun has said that Dashain should not be made extravagant and pompous. He stated this in a message of best wishes given on the occasion of Bada Dashain festival today.

The Vice President expressed the confidence that Dashain would infuse energy to make the country prosperous by promoting mutual goodwill, tolerance and brotherhood among all Nepalis.

Stating that Dashain festival would further strengthen the national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and the independence of the people of Nepal, Vice President Pun wished that may the Bada Dashain festival provide the energy to all Nepalis to move ahead united for the country’s development and prosperity.

He reiterated that all types of festivals celebrated in a secular nation with multi-ethnic, multi-language, multi-religious, multi-cultural and geographical diversity have been contributing towards promoting and consolidating mutual respect, goodwill, tolerance, brotherhood and national unity.

Wishing for the good health, happiness, peace, prosperity and continued progress of all Nepalis on the occasion of Bada Dashain festival, Vice President Pun also urged the citizens to exercise their franchise in the House of Representatives and National Assembly elections on November 20 and contribute to strengthening democracy. He wished that may the Dashain festival provide us the energy to conduct the election in a free, fair and credible manner.

Source: National News Agency Nepal