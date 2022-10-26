General

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun has said that the diversity of faith and cultures have made the national unity stronger.

The Vice President made this observation in a message of best wishes he gave on the occasion of Tihar Festival-2079BS and the Nepal Sambat New Year 1143. He wished that may the various festivals provide the energy to forge ahead in unity for building a prosperous Nepal.

Stating that a secular nation Nepal which is full of multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic, multi-religious, multi-cultural and geographical diversity is very rich in terms of culture and customs as well, Vice President Pun expressed the belief that the festival of Tihar and Nepal’s unique calendar, the Nepal Sambat, contribute towards further consolidating the national unity by enhancing mutual goodwill, tolerance, brotherhood and unity among the Nepalis.

He has also expressed best wishes for happiness, peace, prosperity, good health and continued progress to all Nepali sisters and brothers within the country and abroad, as well as for the nation’s prosperity on these occasions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal