Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has congratulated Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav on his inauguration as the Vice President of Nepal. He offered his congratulations to Yadav through Twitter today.

In his congratulatory message, Dhankhar, who is also chairperson of the Rajya Sabha of India, expressed his wishes to work together with Nepal's Vice President Yadav to further strengthen multi-dynamic and people-to-people relations between the two countries in the days to come.

Yadav, who was elected Vice President of Nepal on last 17 March, took an oath of office and secrecy today.

Following his swearing in, he assumed office at the Office of Vice President in Green House, Lainchaur, Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal