Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun has expressed his belief that the coronavirus pandemic would come under control soon and the country was moving towards the path of realizing the national goal of 'Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali' despite tough time.

In his message of best wishes on the occasion of New Year-2078 BS, he wished all sisters and brothers at home and abroad for their happiness, peace, good health, progress and prosperity.

The Vice-President also extended his best wishes for continued prosperity and progress of the country, the message reads.

"We bade farewell to the year 2077 with the beginning of 2078. The by-gone year was no more pleasant for us. We had faced the effects of pandemic throughout the year 2077 BS which was welcomed amidst the prevalence of lockdown as a measure to prevent and control the global pandemic", he noted.

In the message Vice-President Pun stated, "We would engage our efforts to contain emerging second wave of coronavirus as we did carefully to address the first wave. May the New Year inspire all of us, including three ties of governments, medical workers and doctors as well as security personnel to collectively fight against the virus".

Source: National News Agency Nepal