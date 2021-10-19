General

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun reached Thapathali-based Norvic International Hospital and took stock of health condition of General-Secretary of the CPN (Revolutionary Maoist), Mohan Baidya (Kiran).

Baidya was admitted to Norvic International Hospital on Sunday following health complaints. He is an asthma patient.

On the occasion, Vice President Pun enquired about health updates of Baidya with doctors involved in his treatment and also wished Baidya speedy recovery.

Doctors involved in Baidya's treatment shared that the ailing senior leader's health is improving gradually from Monday, said VP Pun's press coordinator, Manoj Ghartimagar.

Doctors said that Baidya might be discharged by Wednesday if his health becomes normal, shared Ghartimagar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal