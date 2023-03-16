Key Issues

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun has shifted to his private house from the government quarters, the Vice President House or Green House at Lainchaur.

The Vice President moved to his private house at Dahachok, Chandragiri Municipality-1 at 1pm today.

Manoj Ghartimagar, Vice President's Press Coordinator, said Vice President Pun shifted to his private house for facilitating the repair and cleaning of the Green House in the context of the Vice President election being held on March 17.

Vice President Pun will be coming to his office from his private house until the newly-elected Vice President takes oath of office and secrecy and assumes office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal