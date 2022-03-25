General

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun has stressed on the strict implementation of Journalist Code of Conduct to maintain media decency.

In his address to the eighth convention and 25th AGM of Sancharika Samuha, a forum of women journalists and communicators here today, the Vice President was of the view of the view of implementation of the right to complete press freedom enshrined by the Constitution.

As he explained, media serves as the means of communications between the people and the State.

“Civic grievances over media have increased lately. This may be due to rising civic sense and media is responsible for addressing such grievances,” the Vice President said. He took time to insist that journalist should be responsible towards given roles and duties and accountable to their performance.

As he stated, media is expected to develop and cultivate creative, rationale and critical thinking among the mass.

“Women journalists have a double shift burden as they take on household duties as well,” the Vice President said, urging journalists to give a proper recognition and coverage to the sufferings of women of remote areas.

As he viewed, women journalists could better understand and realise the issues of women from their standpoint.

Samuha chair Nitu Pandit, Press Council Nepal Chair Balkrishna Basnet, National Information Commission former member Yashoda Timilsina, Press Centre chair Bishnu Sapkota, Press Chautari chair Ganesh Basnet, journalists Nirmala Sharma and Babita Basnet expressed the hope that the convention would elect a competent leadership capable of taking the organisation image to a new height.

Source: National News Agency Nepal