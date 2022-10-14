General

The 9th National Games is to be inaugurated amidst a special ceremony in tourism city, Pokhara, on Friday.

Vice-President Nanda Kishor Pun is scheduled to inaugurate the National Games at the Pokhara Stadium at 4.00 pm today.

Vice-President Pun has arrived in Pokhara on Thursday for the purpose.

Other distinguished personalities, including Minister for Sports Maheswor Gahatraj have also arrived in Pokhara.

As informed, sportspersons for all sports tournaments along with officials have also arrived in Pokhara.

Member-Secretary of National Sports Council Tanka Lal Ghising informed that though a total of 7,799 players were said to be participating in the national games, only 6,157 players are to take part in the sports events this time around.

A total of 36 tournaments would be played in the National Games, which is taking place in eight districts of Gandaki Province. Likewise, more than 10,000 individuals including 8,000 plus sportspersons and officials would be in the districts of Gandaki Province for the national games.

The Ninth National Games was postponed for two years due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and local level elections.

The competition will run till October 19 and will see participation of 11 teams including one each from all seven provinces, Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force Nepal, and also one from Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA).

All necessary preparations for the inauguration of the 9th National Games have been over, informed member-secretary Ghising.

Preparations have been made for cultural programme along with march-past from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police and peculiar cultural procession of all seven provinces.

Likewise, preparations are underway for march-past from all 11 teams and illumination of Olympic torch. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal