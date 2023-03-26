Key Issues

Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav today arrived in his home district, Bara. Upon his landing at Simara Airport, he was given a grand welcome by the provincial government, parties and the locals.

Madhesh Province Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav, Janata Samajbadi Party Madesh chair Rambabu Kumar Yadav, Nepali Congress vice president for the Madhesh, Chandra Shekhar Kumar Yadav, Madhesh Province finance minister Sanjay Yadav, former lawmaker Pramod Gupta, former ministers, federal parliament lawmakers, PA members and province chiefs of security bodies were at the airport to receive the Vice President who arrived here first time since he assumed the Office of Vice President.

There was a large gathering of masses to welcome the Vice President who is scheduled to stay here for two days. During his stay here, he will attend various programmes to be organised in his honour at different parts of the district, according to Acting Chief District Officer Krishna Prasad Acharya.

Yadav who had been elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2, the part of Madhesh Province, during the November 20 elections was elected on the post of the Vice President on March 17.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY -RSS