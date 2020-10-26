General

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun has appealed to all to pay maximum attention to the health safety so as to prevent the festivals from becoming the means of spreading the coronavirus infection.

The Vice President said this in his message of best wishes given on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami festival today. He stated that unlike the previous years the situation this year was that the Dashain festival cannot be celebrated with gaiety and fervour, expressing the belief that all will observe the festival indoors and at the place they are at present.

Stating that he was very concerned with the continuing surge in coronavirus infection and the death rate due to this and the possibility of its further increasing in the coming days, Vice President Pun has made special urge to all Nepali sisters and brothers to strictly follow the health safety guidelines during the festivals as well as at other times. He has expressed his respects to the health workers, the security personnel and all those who have been working at the frontline for the prevention and control of coronavirus infection and treatment of the infected ones even during the time of the festival.

The Vice President has wished for the speedy recovery of the infected people being treated in hospital beds and in isolation. Noting it was regrettable that news of several of the infected people with serious health condition not getting health treatment has come despite the consistent efforts by the three tiers of government for prevention and control of cornavirus and for treating the infected persons, Vice President Pun has drawn the attention of the governments at all levels for making provision for the appropriate health treatment of coronavirus infected people who are in critical condition. He also hoped that the coronavirus pandemic would be contained with the joint efforts of the three tiers of government and the general public.

Source: National News Agency Nepal