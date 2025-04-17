Vice President Yadav Attends Bangladesh National Day Function in Capital



Kathmandu: Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav attended a reception organized in the capital this evening on the occasion of the 54th Anniversary of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Charge d’affaires at the Embassy of Bangladesh, Mohammad Humayun Kabir, emphasized the historic bonds of friendship shared between Bangladesh and Nepal. These bonds are grounded on social, cultural, and civilizational linkages that have been cemented over the years.





Kabir highlighted the cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal on issues like United Nations Peacekeeping, climate change, and the LDC graduation strategy. He expressed confidence in working together with Nepal to strengthen bilateral relations and support each other in the journey of graduating from the LDC group in 2026.





The ceremony witnessed the participation of heads and officials of diplomatic missions, high-ranking government officials, Bangladeshi citizens in the country, and senior media persons.

