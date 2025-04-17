Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Vice President Yadav Attends Bangladesh National Day Function in Capital


Kathmandu: Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav attended a reception organized in the capital this evening on the occasion of the 54th Anniversary of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Charge d’affaires at the Embassy of Bangladesh, Mohammad Humayun Kabir, emphasized the historic bonds of friendship shared between Bangladesh and Nepal. These bonds are grounded on social, cultural, and civilizational linkages that have been cemented over the years.



Kabir highlighted the cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal on issues like United Nations Peacekeeping, climate change, and the LDC graduation strategy. He expressed confidence in working together with Nepal to strengthen bilateral relations and support each other in the journey of graduating from the LDC group in 2026.



The ceremony witnessed the participation of heads and officials of diplomatic missions, high-ranking government officials, Bangladeshi citizens in the country, and senior media persons.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.