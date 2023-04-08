General

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav conducted a special puja at Janaki Temple here Saturday. He also received prasad from the priest.

Temple's mathantha Ramroshan Das Vaishnav and other sadhus welcomed Vice President Yadav at the temple. Vaishnav briefed Vice President on the temple.

Vice President Yadav has arrived in Janakpurdham in course of his participation at an event in Siraha district.

Also welcoming the Vice President here were Chief of Madhes Province, Hari Shankar Mishra, Minister for Social Development in province, Surita Kumari Saha, Province Assembly member Ram Ashish Yadav, Chief District Officer Kashiraj Dahal and chiefs of security bodies.

Source: National News Agency - RSS