Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav today inaugurated a four-day Chaubis Kundiya Nawachetana Jagaran Gayatri Mahayagya, a religious event, at Aurahi rural municipality in Siraha.

On the occasion, the Vice President said recitation of the religious scriptures, mantra and other rituals would encourage human beings realise the essence of spiritualism and to live a disciplined life.

Lower house member from Siraha constituency-2, Raj Kishore Yadav, said the Gayatri Mahayagya is capable of promoting the importance of women power. When a woman is educated and she is able to educate the whole family, society and the nation, according to the leader who said the event was significant in view of spiritual and environmental aspects.

A large number of women took part in the Kalash Yatra (a procession) on the first day of the event.

Source: National News Agency Nepal