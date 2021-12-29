General

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun has expressed the hope that the festival of Tamu Lhosar would inspire all for building prosperous Nepal along with socio-economic transformation of Nepali people.

The Vice President in a message of best wishes on this occasion extended his best wishes for happiness, peace, good health and prosperity to all sisters and brothers at home and abroad.

May this festival inspire all to preserve and protect indigenous culture of the country and for political stability and sustainable development and enforcing the Constitution, reads the message.

He also urged all those celebrating the festival to follow COVID-19 health protocols while engaging in the celebrations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal