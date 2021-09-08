General

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun has wished peace, prosperity and happiness to all Nepali sisters living in the country and abroad on the occasion of the haritalika teej today.

He wished good health and progress to the Nepali sisters and said he respects the contribution Nepali sisters made to the socio-political transformation and economic development in the country.

The Vice President requested everyone to maintain safety protocol while celebrating the festival in the wake of the Covid-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal