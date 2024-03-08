Vipassana emphasized for promoting well-being

Kathmandu: The Embassy of Nepal in Islamabad today organized a programme 'Vipassana: Stress Management and Inner Peace for Better World' highlighting its importance to promote human well-being. At the programme organized on the occasion of the 114th International Women's Day, Vipassana teacher Khageshwar Aryal shared the imprint of Vipassana in Taxila and Takht-I Bahi and other places in Pakistan that have full evidences of meditation. As an oldest country, Nepal has preserved and practiced the oldest traditions, which could be beneficial to all of us, he said. A large number of foreigners are visiting Nepal each year to learn, practice, and develop their skills in Yoga and Meditation. The yoga and meditation are non-religious and nonpolitical and beneficial for the well-being of humankind. Some of the centers in Nepal offer courses without any charge. Aryal shared the importance of Vipassana for the well-being of people and taught some breathing exercises and meditation. Also present at the programme wer e government officials, corporate chiefs, human resource managers, Yoga teachers and practitioners. Source: National News Agency - RSS