Viral fever cases up in Makawanpur

Viral fever cases have increased in Thaha Municipality and Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City areas in recent days. Laxman Ghimire, the Information Officer at the District Health Office, said 60 to 75 people have been coming to the health posts and primary health centres under the Thaha Municipality daily with complaints of viral fever. He said daily 12 to 17 among those coming to the health facilities have to be hospitalized for treatment. The District Health Office stated that some of the patients are sent to Hetauda Hospital and the hospitals in Chitwan for further treatment. Similarly, 65 to 74 people suffering from viral fever have been reporting daily at the Emergency and OPD units of Hetauda Hospital. Ram Chandra Sapkota, a doctor at the hospital, said 20 to 30 among them are admitted to hospital daily. Ghimire said the manpower required for controlling various infectious diseases as dengue and viral fever in the district have been kept on alert. Source: National News Agency Nepal