The number of devotees has been increasing at the Manakamana temple after it was opened on December 13.

The temple located at Sahid Lakhan Rural Municipality in Gorkha district had been closed for nine months due to the risk of coronavirus pandemic.

Insan Thapa, the chief priest of the Manakamana temple, said that the number of devotees visiting the temple has been increasing every day.

According to him, more than 5,000 people visited the temple on Saturday alone. He said the temple has been opened for the devotees following the health safety protocol.

Meanwhile, more than 4,000 people went to Mankamana temple by cable car on Saturday. Deputy General Manager of Manakamana Darshan Pvt Ltd. Ujjwal Sherchan said a record 4,500 people went to Manakamana by cable car on Saturday after the cable car service came into operation following its closure over COVID-19 risk.

The cable car is operated by fully following the health safety standards, Sherchan said. Besides travelling by cable car, many devotees also go to the temple on foot or by car.

Source: National News Agency Nepal