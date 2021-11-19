General

Minister for Home Affairs Balkrishna Khand has shared that the vital registration and Management Information System (MIS) has been expanded to the ward level despite myriad of challenges.

In a virtual address to the conference on vital registration and data management hosted by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC) on Friday, Minister Khand clarified that the government was working to meet its international commitment to ensure cent percent vital registration by 2024.

On the occasion, Home Minster Khand stressed the need to put coordinated and concerted efforts to avert challenges to improve vital registration and data management system in the country.

In the event attended by the representatives of over two dozen nations of the Asia and Pacific region, Minister Khand leading the Nepali delegation said Nepal would make significant contributions to the task of vital registration and data management in the region.

Noting that demographic details of all Nepali people would be updated on time and the vital registration and data management system would serve in keeping national identity, the minister added.

The conference was organized to make a mid-term review of the (2015-2024) decade of vital registration.

Source: National News Agency Nepal