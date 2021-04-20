General

The children under five years are being administered Vitamin 'A' and deworming tablets across the country for free today as well.

Chief of Nutrition Section of Family Welfare Division at the Health Service Department Kedar Parajuli said that those children missing to administer the Vitamin 'A' on Monday would be given to the kids upto five years from six months today.

The women health volunteers have been mobilized at all the wards of the 753 local units of the country for administration of Vitamin 'A'. De-worming tablets would also be fed along with Vitamin 'A' to the children as part of the National Vitamin 'A' Campaign.

Source: National News Agency Nepal