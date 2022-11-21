General

Constituency no 2 of Jhapa district began vote count for the election to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly early this morning.

Election officer Keshav Raj Pant informed that the vote count was initiated in constituency-2 at 3:30 am. The count began with the votes cast from Arjundhara Municipality-11.

Although the vote count was begun from a single booth, it would have five to six booths from 9:00 am, according to counter Saugat Katwal.

The District Election Office, Jhapa shared the information that it witnessed 65.42 percent turnout.

Source: National News Agency Nepal