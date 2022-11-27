General

Vote count in Sunsari constituency-4 has been postponed since Saturday evening.

The Chief Returning Officer Arjun Adhikari said the vote count could not resume yet as local political parties failed to forge a consensus.

Nepali Congress candidate from the constituency, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, blamed that 606 votes were added to the total vote numbers garnered by the CPN (UML) candidate in course of vote count on Saturday. Shortly, an all-party meeting was called in a bid to resolve the problem, but to no avail so far.

The common candidate of the democratic-left alliance, Karki, has been demanding re-counting of votes.

An all-party meeting this morning could not give an outlet to the problem thus putting the vote count resumption into uncertainty, it has been said.

Candidate Karki has received 23,439 votes followed by the UML candidate Jagadish Prasad Kusiyat with 23,341. A total of 89,233 votes were cast in the constituency.

Source: National News Agency Nepal