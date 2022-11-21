General

The vote counting for the election to the House of Representatives (HoR) and Provincial Assembly began in constituency-2 of Bhaktapur district since 1:50 am.

Constituency-2 began its vote counting at the Training Centre of Nepal Agricultural Development Bank, Bode.

The counting began after holding an all-party meeting following the collection of ballot boxes from across the constituency. The collection of ballot boxes was over before 10:00pm.

Chief of Election Office in Bhaktapur, Narendra Prasad Neupane, informed that the district witnessed 71.97 percent turnouts.

Nepali Congress’ leader Durlav Thapa is the alliance candidate while UML has its politburo member Mahesh Basnet vying for the member of HoR from constituency no 2 in Bhaktapur.

Meanwhile, the all-party meeting in constituency no 1 decided to begin vote counting from 7:00am Monday. The ballot boxes were collected by 11:00pm.

The voting was held peacefully in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal