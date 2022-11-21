General

The vote counting has recently begun in constituency no 7 of Kathmandu. The counting was begun at judo hall of Nayabazaar.

Election officer Usha Shrestha informed that the vote count was initiated after holding an all-party meeting.

The vote counting was initiated by arranging four booths. Both the votes for members of the House of Representatives and of Provincial Assembly and proportional system would be counted together. The constituency no 7 recorded some 60 percent turnouts.

In this constituency, contenders are Ashmita Singh (Manushi Yami Bhattarai) of CPN (Maoist Centre), Shyam Kumar Ghimire of CPN UML, Rajendra Shrestha of Janata Samajbadi Party, and independent candidate Rambir Manandhar, among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal