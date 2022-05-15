General

The vote counting at Bethanchowk Rural Municipality in Kavrepalanchowk district has resumed after nearly 19 hours- it was halted at 10:00 pm on Saturday night due to dispute.

According to election officer at the rural municipality, Laxmi Prasad Regmi, vote counting resumed from 5:00 pm after political parties’ representatives agreed to strictly implement the rules of the Election Commission for vote counting.

Voting process was halted after CPN (UML) representatives disagreed and raised dispute over vote counting process on Saturday.

The all-party meeting convened among the representatives of political parties decided to strictly implement the vote counting related rules set by the Commission, informed Regmi.

According to the decision, only authorized persons will be allowed in the vote counting place; mobile phones will be restricted, and political parties’ representatives will be allowed in the number mentioned as in the Commission’s rules.

Source: National News Agency Nepal