With the completion of the ballot boxes, the vote counting is beginning soon in Nuwakot, according to chief returning officer, Madan Bahadur Dhami.

Constituency no 1 is counting votes the office of Tadi Rural Municipality, Kharanitar, while District Court, Bidur will have the station for vote counting of constituency no 2. The vote counting places have been ensured adequate security along with installation of CCTVs.

The district recorded the turnouts at 54.39 percent in the elections to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly held on Sunday, according to district election officer, Jay Prasad Gautam.

