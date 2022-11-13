General

Krishna Thapa, a resident of Byas Municipality-10 in Tanahun, is physically disabled. She needs the help of a wheelchair for her mobility.

Thapa is looking forward to vote in the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly elections to be held on November 20. However, many people with disabilities like Thapa face problems due to non-disability friendly polling stations during the elections.

She complains that despite repeatedly demands the polling stations have not been made disabled-friendly. Thapa is the secretary of Sahridayi Manch Tanahun, which has been working in the field of disability.

Thapa also says that the people with disabilities do not want others to cast their votes. “We want to exercise our right to vote on our own.”

Hari Prasad Dhakal, head of the election office, said that arrangements will be made to allow the people with disabilities to vote easily.

There are 350 polling stations in the district. All the polling stations have been set up in schools and government buildings. And they are not disabled-friendly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal