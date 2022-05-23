General

Votes of only four wards of Bharatpur Metropolitan City remain to be counted. Out of 29 wards of the metropolis, result of 25 wards has already been announced and counting of votes of ward no 26 and 27 is underway.

Out of 127,839 votes cast in Bharatpur metropolitan city, 116,366 votes have been counted so far. The candidates of ruling alliance have won chairperson and vice-chairpersons of the wards, where vote counting has already completed.

Renu Dahal, mayoral candidate of the CPN (Maoist Centre) has been leading the vote counting with a margin of 11,389 votes against Bijay Subedi of the CPN (UML). Dahal has received 46,935 votes so far while Subedi has secured 35,546 votes.

Similarly, an independent candidate Jagannath Poudel has got 14,241 votes. Likewise, Nepali Congress's deputy-mayoral candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has gathered 47,858 votes while Rastriya Prajatantra Party's Himala Gurung has received 27,899 votes, according to the office of the Chief Returning Officer.

Source: National News Agency Nepal