General-Secretary of the Nepali Congress, Gagan Kumar Thapa, has said that ruling partner is not expected to vote against the proposal brought by the government.

Talking to media persons here today, leader Thapa shared being the part of the government, voting against the government’s proposal would be unethical and impractical.

He added, “It will be unethical and non-political to say we are the ruling coalition after casting vote against the government’s proposal. It is not possible to be the ruling alliance if the ruling partners cast vote against government’s proposal.”

The NC General Secretary expressed the belief that all the parties would cast vote in favour of MCC after the discussion.

Saying the incumbent government has tabled the proposal brought by the then UML-led government as it is, he urged political leaders not to change their word while remaining in and out the government.

He further said that NC would train its rank and file to speak in favour of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact.

Leader Thapa mentioned, “We want to make it clear before the people why the NC is in favour of MCC Compact. The party’s rank and file is in its favour.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal