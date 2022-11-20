General

Voting for the election of members of House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly has started across the country. Voting started from 7 am.

Voters have already reached the polling centres since early morning. The number of women voters is seen significantly high in the polling centres.

Arrangements have been made to give priority to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and the pregnant for the voting. Voters will be voting by putting swastika stamp on four separate ballot papers for the first-past-the-post and proportional representation system of the elections.

A total of 17,988,570 voters are eligible to vote in the election, for which 22,227 polling booths in 10,892 polling centres have been established. Voting will continue till 5 pm.

Source: National News Agency Nepal