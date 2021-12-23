General

Voting is taking place since 8.00 am today to pick a new leadership of the Nepali Congress in Province-2.

Though it was scheduled for Wednesday, the Election Committee had postponed voting process and set for Thursday morning citign delay in the printing of ballot papers.

Election Committee coordinator Prahlad Gautam informed that voting is set to take place at Gopal Dharmashala in Janakpurdham.

When efforts for picking leadership on consensus remained abortive, both the sides have intensified their election campaigns separately.

The establishment side has registered candidacy of its panel under the leadership of NC Rautahat district President Krishna Yadav while another side has presented its panel under the leadership of NC province-2 parliamentary party leader Ramsaroj Yadav.

As many as 174 candidates have filed their candidacy for a total of 72 posts. Five members among them were already elected unopposed and six have already withdrawn their candidacy.

As informed there are 2000 voters, including 25 each from 64 province electoral constituency of eight districts in province-2. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal