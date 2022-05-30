General

Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun has expressed sorrow over the loss of human lives in the Tara Aircraft crash in Mustang district on Sunday.

In a condolence message here today, VP Pun expressed that he was deeply saddened by the huge loss of lives in the air crash.

So far mortal remains of 13 have been recovered and remaining nine are feared dead. A total of 22 passengers including two Germans and three crew members were on board the plane with a call sign 9N-AET-DHC-6.

The plane had gone missing on Sunday as it was en route to Jomsom from Pokhara and its wreckages were found today at Sansure Cliff of Thasang rural municipality-2 in the district today.

VP Pun, in his message, extended his heartfelt tributes to all those killed in the air crash and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. Stating that the air crash had incurred an irreparable loss to the country, the VP drew the attention of the government towards minimizing air accidents and ensuring safe air travel.

"Such repeated air accidents in Nepal have raised question over the air travel safety. I am confident that the accident investigation commission set up by the government of Nepal will work effectively to find out the cause of the air crash in Mustang district and to prevent air accidents like this in future," he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal