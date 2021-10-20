General

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun 'Pasang' has drawn the attention of the government to help those affected by landslide, flood and inundation at different places of the country due to unseasonal rainfall.

In a press release issued today, Vice President Pun asked the government to provide appropriate assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in natural disaster incidents as well as to the homeless people to build house.

The press release reads, "I want to draw government's attention to make arrangement for appropriate assistance to the families of those who lost their lives due to flood and landslide, to take different responsibilities including education as well as other things of the children, who lost their parents and to support those, who became homeless, to build houses."

He is confident that the efforts taken by federal, province and local governments in search of missing and in rescue operation would be more effective, and to accelerate the activities to shift those, who are at the risk of landslide and flood, to safer places, mentioned the statement.

Vice-President Pun shared, "I have expected that the government will carry out activities to provide sufficient amount of relief to displaced people and appropriate treatment to the injured in an effective manner."

He also extended deep sorrow over the incident of huge loss of lives and property, displacement of hundreds of families due to unseasonal rainfall. Extending tribute to all killed in natural disaster incidents and condolences to the bereaved families, VP Pun wished the injured speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota urged all to engage in rescue, relief and rehabilitate operation, extending deep sorrow over the loss caused by landslide, flood at different places of the country including Sudurpaschim province following incessant rain.

Issuing a press release today, Speaker Sapkota urged all to carry out collective efforts and initiatives during disaster hour.

Source: National News Agency Nepal