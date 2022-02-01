General

Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun has said that Tamang selo song and music of Tungna and Damphu has become an integral part of folk song of all communities of Nepal.

In a best wishes message on the occasion of the greatest cultural festival of Tamang community and New Year Sonam Lhosar-2858, VP Pun said that the Tamang Community is rich in language and culture. Remembering that Tamang Community surrounding to Kathmandu Valley has separate along with original language, script, culture, traditions and costume, he expressed the belief that Sonam Lhosar maintain harmony, social unity and fraternity among all Nepalis.

The VP further said Lhosar should be considered as the festival of mutual harmony, love, brotherhood, and unity.

Wishing happiness, peace, good health, prosperity and long-life among all Tamang sisters, brothers and Nepali people in the country and abroad on the occasion of Lhosar, Vice-President Pun has appealed to all to celebrate the festival by adopting all safety protocols issued by the government to prevent and control COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal