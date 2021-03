General

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun will be looking after the President’s duties during the absence of President Bidya Devi Bhandari, according to the Office of the President, Shital Niwas.

President Bhandari has left for Bangladesh today on a two-day state visit at the invitation of President of Bangladesh, Md Abdul Hamid.

VP Pun will be fulfilling President’s responsibilities during the President’s absence as per the provision in the Constitution of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal