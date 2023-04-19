Key Issues, politics

Vice-President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav has wished President Ramchandra Paudel a speedy recovery.

Issuing a press release on Wednesday, Vice-President Yadav wished President Paudel a good health and speedy recovery. President Paudel left for India today for treatment and he is receiving treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in New Delhi.

He was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, on Tuesday after complaining of some health complications. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal