As an individual was infected with dengue fever, Waling Municipality has begun a ‘Search and Destroy’ campaign to control the dengue fever. The municipality took such a move to contain and prevent the dengue fever from spreading to others.

Mayor of Waling Municipality Dilip Pratap Khand said that disinfectants have been sprayed by searching the possible breeding sites of mosquitoes. We have urged the people here to pay attention to sanitation. The disinfectants have been sprayed in vehicles’ garages and ditches too, Mayor Khand said.

Likewise, chief of health section of the municipality, Kamal Prasad Pandey, however, said that no other person was infected with the dengue fever except the single case.

Source: National News Agency Nepal