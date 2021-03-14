General

Waling Municipality here has forwarded the smart city campaign by launching 'bipad portal' in a bid to create awareness and resources for the disaster management.

The portal was introduced to collect data/information on disaster, input data, facilitate people to use website and create uniformity on statistics on disaster management, according to Chief Engineer of IT section at municipality, Prakash Aryal.

He added that the disaster portal developed with the technical assistance of Youth Innovation would help minimize disaster impacts and human and physical loss. It provides early warning of disaster. "Early warning system is the main feature of the portal which has tremendous role to make people aware of disaster beforehand," he added.

Moreover, the bipad portal is an integrated disaster information management system. Executive Director of Youth Innovation Lab, Pradip Khatiwada, informed that this portal was initially launched by the Home Ministry and owned by National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

This portal helps much on disaster preparedness, Khatiwada said, adding that all concerned sides can gather information from the same integrated platform. Similarly, it avoids duplicity in management of disaster and relief distribution.

Even the information about the resources available at local levels can be accessed via the portal- www.walingmun.bipadportal.gov.np.

Source: National News Agency Nepal