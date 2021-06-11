General

The World Association of Press Council has congratulated Press Council Nepal’s newly appointed chairman Balkrishna Basnet for his successful tenure. In a virtual meeting today, WAPC chair Dr Sule Aker has welcomed and extended best wishes to chair Basnet today.

Basnet was appointed to the post last week. On the occasion, WAPC chair Sule reminded that WPC was active in protecting freedom of the speech as it was ensured by 1989 Kuala Lumpur declaration.

On the occasion, Chair Basnet argued that the media code of conduct could be implemented through collective support in this critical hours. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the media sectors. WAPC general secretary Kishor Shrestha shared that over 700 journalists were affected by COVID-19 in Nepal. -----

Source: National News Agency Nepal