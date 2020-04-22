General

Junichande rural municipality-2 ward chair in Jajarkot was physically assaulted by a group last night.

Armed Police Force Jajarkot chief Yogya Basent confirmed the attack on ward chair Ram Bahadur Nepali. Seven locals including Birkhanath Yogi and Jayanath Yogi have been arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in the attack.

The injured has been taken to Surkhet for treatment. It is said the people’s representative was beaten for ‘failing to manage drinking water’ for the alleged assaulters.

Source: National News Agency