Ward chair of Jantedhunga rural municipality-5 in Khotang, Ram Kumar Shrestha, has died.

The 63-year-old people’s representative who had won the 2074 BS local level election on behalf of the Nepali Congress breathed his last at his residence today.

The NC Khotang has decided to mourn the death of Shrestha for three days. It has decided to put off all official programmes, to close the party office for one day and to lower the party flag at half-mast in the demise of Shrestha, according to NC District President Bishnu Kumar Rai.

Shrestha was suffering from a cardiovascular disease and was in medication since around a year following the replacement of heart valve.

The local government gave a public holiday today in the demise of the local representative.

Source: National News Agency Nepal