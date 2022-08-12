General

As part of his priority to education, Dipak Timilsena, a ward chair, donated over Rs 36,000 he has received in his salary of the first month to a local school at Pandeltar in the district.

“I during local election promised to prioritise education within the rural municipality. So I implemented my words,” said Timilsena, ward chair of Gandaki Rural Municipality in the district.

The donated amounts would be used on scholarship scheme, said Dil Bahadur Gurung, head teacher of the Gyanmarga Secondary School. The school offers education to children from the impoverished Chepang community. It also offers residential facility.

Source: National News Agency Nepal