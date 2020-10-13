Health & Safety

A people's representative has died of COVID-19 here Tuesday. According to Officiating Chief of Health Office Saptari, Duniya Lal Yadav, a member of Ward No 3 from Tirahut Rural Municipality died of the coronavirus.

The 46-year-old ward member who was also a cancer patient died while getting treatment at Bharatpur Hospital. He tested positive during the treatment. With this, number of people losing lives to COVID-19 reached 21 in the district.

Meanwhile, 10 more persons including a Nepal Army staff tested positive for coronavirus in the district. The total infection reached 1,453. Among them, 1,129 have returned home following recovery.

Source: National News Agency Nepal