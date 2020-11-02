Health & Safety

Woman ward member of ward no. 2 of Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan city has died of Corona Virus infection. Shanti Pariyar,67, died at 10:00 am today at Bheri hospital.

A resident of Gharbari in Nepalgunj, Pariyar had tested positive to Corona Virus on October 19 and was admitted to the hospital a day later. Every possible measure was adopted in her treatment but none could not save her, said resource person Naresh Shrestha.

With this, the death toll in Banke has reached 34. Another 21 people from outside the district also died during treatment in Banke.

Source: National News Agency Nepal