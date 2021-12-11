General

Warm clothes distribution campaign has been launched here for the families affected by the cold weather. The Lions Club of Parbat Gupteswor and Namuna Scout have started distributing warm clothes.

A campaign has been started from Friday to collect old and clean clothes from industrialists, businessmen and other residents of the market and distribute them to the needy and helpless citizens, said president of the Lions Club of Parbat Gupteswor, Arjun Poudel Nirjan.

On Friday, the first day, about four bags of clothes have been collected. These include quilts, duvets, sweaters, blankets, toes, tracksuits, shoes, socks and bedding. The collected clothes will be distributed near Megha Bank at Maitri Chowk in the district headquarters today.

Chair of Kushma Municipality-7, Subash Chandra Poudel, said that the campaign would be of great help to those who cannot afford to buy warm clothes and sleep in a warm bed. The ward office is also cooperating in this campaign. The families of the poor, dalits and workers have been affected since the onset of winter.

The warm clothing collection and distribution campaign will be conducted continuously throughout the winter season. In the first phase, it will be collected and distributed at the district headquarters and then at the local level.

Source: National News Agency Nepal